FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)– Do you know a local hero in the Central Valley?

Right now, the Central Valley is accepting nominations for the Red Cross Central Valley Heroes Awards. The last day to nominate a person you know is January 8.

The awards celebrate local heroes for acts of bravery and courage.

You can nominate someone you know for the following categories: Good Samaritan Hero – Adult, Good Samaritan Hero – Youth, Lifesaving Rescue Hero, First Responder Hero, Military Hero, Community Impact Hero, Global Citizenship Hero, Healthcare Hero, Education Hero, and Clara Barton Humanitarian Hero.

The nominee must work or reside in the Central Valley, the heroic act does not need to occur in the valley, the act must be either an ongoing commitment or from 2022-2023.

Nomination form here Red Cross Central Valley Heroes Awards.