‘Raisin’ the bar: Parlier 8-year-old wins $5,000 for his school through Sun-Maid

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — An 8-year-old from Parlier will be one of six kids from across the U.S. to join the “Board of Imagination” for the Sun-Maid raisin company, and will bring home $5,000 and a one-year supply of snacks for his school.

“What we wanted to do was infuse imagination into the organization,” said Fernando Herrera with Sun-Maid. “We’ve had about over 1,500 entries, and Tristan is one of our inaugural board members.”

“We’ve known he is an awesome kid,” said Dr. Gracie Guerrero, Superintendent of Parlier Unified. “We’re just so excited, not only for Tristan and his family but for all the school.”

Plans for the funds provided by Sun-Maid include a campus garden planted and maintained by students, an activity day and movie night for all students involving snacks, a campus mural with a positive affirmation for students, and a self-selected book for every student.

“We’re from the Central Valley, our CEO really wanted to make sure we had representation from the Central Valley so we couldn’t be happier about our buddy Tristan,” said Herrera.

Tristan said he is feeling “very great” after hearing all of the plans his achievement would provide.

