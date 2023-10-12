FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Dinker Shop and Campus Pointe partnering together to bring pop-up pickleball courts to the outdoor mall.

On October 16, 18, and 20 of next week people can play pickleball in the empty shopping stone fronts at the mall located at 3125 E. Campus Pointe Drive.

The pop-up will cost you $15 for the entire night 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. or you can pay $5 per hour.

Beginners, intermediate, and advanced players are welcome. There will be three courts set up at the lot near Pieology Pizzeria and two advanced courts across the street.

“We are really excited,” said Jason Parson with the Dinker Shop. “Pickleball is growing and growing, especially in Fresno finally. Fresno has been slow to adopt it. They are finally getting some dedicated courts coming. They are going to be coming in the fall of 2025, but there have been community meetings. The mal stuff is great because as the weather starts to change, we are going to have a roof.”

Other upcoming pickleball events include a social at Sierra Racquet Club Showdown on October 14.

Later in November, there will also be a California Classic tournament with future details still to come.

If you don’t know how to play pickleball don’t worry. Mederios Babb will break down the rules for you with USA Clovis Pickleball Ambassador Tina Quillen.