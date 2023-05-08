FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – May is National Stroke Month. The American Stroke Association is raising awareness about the warning signs of a stroke in a new public service campaign. The campaign features LA Clippers star and Fresno State Basketball alum Paul George.

The video features the acronym to remind viewers about the symptoms of a stroke. F.AS.T. stands for face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911. You can learn more about the American Stroke Association, symptoms of stroke and prevention on the organization’s website.