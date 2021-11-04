Non-alcoholic mocktail bar featured in Downtown Fresno’s ArtHop on Thursday

Eyewitness News This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Bone Dry Sober Bar will be one of the many pop-up booths at Thursday night’s ArtHop in downtown Fresno.

Creator of the non-alcoholic pop-up bar, Ian Landis, says the idea for Bone Dry Sober Bar came to him after he stopped drinking back in 2019.

“When quitting drinking it is very difficult to find a place to hang out and enjoy the feeling of drinking without the influence of alcohol,” Landis said. “So I wanted to create an environment where you can go to a bar and not feel the influence of alcohol pressuring over you.”

Landis said two different mocktails will make an appearance at their pop-up booth tonight and will only cost $4 apiece.

For those interested in attending the ArtHop, the event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will take place at the Studio Van Nesse Romain Historical Building located at 2055 San Joaquin St.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com