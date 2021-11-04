Non-alcoholic mocktail bar featured in Downtown Fresno’s ArtHop on Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Bone Dry Sober Bar will be one of the many pop-up booths at Thursday night’s ArtHop in downtown Fresno.

Creator of the non-alcoholic pop-up bar, Ian Landis, says the idea for Bone Dry Sober Bar came to him after he stopped drinking back in 2019.

“When quitting drinking it is very difficult to find a place to hang out and enjoy the feeling of drinking without the influence of alcohol,” Landis said. “So I wanted to create an environment where you can go to a bar and not feel the influence of alcohol pressuring over you.”

Landis said two different mocktails will make an appearance at their pop-up booth tonight and will only cost $4 apiece.

For those interested in attending the ArtHop, the event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will take place at the Studio Van Nesse Romain Historical Building located at 2055 San Joaquin St.