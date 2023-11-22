FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Renowned Soccer player and the new Central Valley Fuego Head Coach Jermaine Jones joined Anchor Mederios Babb on CBS47 to talk about upcoming tryouts, using his career to improve the team, and transitioning to the Central Valley.

Jones has made several World Cup appearances including the Round of 16 in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

It is the offseason for the Fuego and there will be two tryouts for the team. One will be an invite-only tryout, the second will be an open tryout on December 3rd at the Fuego FC Training Facility at 5397 E. Olive Avenue in Fresno.

You can register at fuegofc.com