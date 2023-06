CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — Clovis Culinary Center and Casa of Fresno and Madera Counties have partnered together to help foster children across the valley.

The Center is offering a course for foster youth 13-21 years old to make delicious meals at a low cost. The advocates are paired with a child to navigate the court system and then they are able to take 6 classes to learn how to make their own food.

