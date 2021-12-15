Madera public health director explains mask mandate

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – California is bringing back a rule requiring people to wear masks indoors.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration announced the new mandate will start Wednesday and last until Jan. 15.

Madera public health director Sara Bosse said it’s important to protect yourself when gathering in groups and spending a lot of time together for the holidays.

Bosse said 51.4 % of residents of Madera County are vaccinated and that wearing a mask will provide protection. She also said this is just a temporary measure.

“The flu is starting to impact our hospitals now and so we can work together for a short time and then we can really honestly give a gift to our health care system this holiday season,” said Bosse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.