CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – This weekend 100 children entrepreneurs will showcase their products at the Children’s Business Fair in Old Town Clovis at Clovis Fest.

“Lookie Lookie, it’s a Cookie” owners Danielle, Samantha, and “Heart of Scones” owner Andrew joined CBS47 Eyewitness News Anchor Mederios Babb and Anthony Bailey to talk about their baking businesses.

For more information on the Children’s Fair visit https://www.cvye.org/