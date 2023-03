FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno-based saxophonist Jeanette Harris has traveled the world gracing some of the biggest stages in music.

She stopped by on CBS47 Eyewitness News about headlining a concert this July summer in Fresno. The concert will take place at the Tower Theatre in July.

Dubbed “Saxy Summer Night” the show will feature Harris and Hoston-based flutist Athea Rene. Tickets can be purchased at www.towertheatrefresno.com