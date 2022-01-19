Local health officials share how to protect yourself from omicron

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – As omicron cases continue to rise throughout the nation, many people are wondering, what is the best way to protect themselves and their families during this time?

Public health physician Dr. John Zweifler says getting tested and vaccinated are important ways to take precautions against the omicron variant. Zweifler says another way to take precautions includes wearing a fitted mask and staying home.

“There are individuals who do get really sick and who die from COVID and omicron as well,” said Zweifler. “We want to protect our high-risk, vulnerable populations which include the elderly, those with chronic conditions.”

Zweilfer also encourages those with symptoms to get tested and for those who test positive to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.