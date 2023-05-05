FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Congressman Jim Costa has awarded Senior Deputy District Attorney Miiko Anderson the Suzanne McDaniel Memorial Award for Public Awareness.

It is an award from the Crime Survivors and Justice Caucus.

Anderson grew up in Oakland. Her mother battled substance abuse, and in her young adult years Anderson overcame a number of obstacles including homelessness and surviving as a single parent.

Anderson poured her energy into her education, graduated law school, and passed the bar.

While prosecuting crime, with an emphasis on gangs, things changed in a drastic way. Anderson got a tip that her daughter was being human trafficked. From that moment on, she used her personal story to make a difference.

She helped get her daughter out, started to educate others on human trafficking, and fought harder for the most vulnerable.

Anderson joined us on CBS47 to talk about the accomplishments of her career, her personal connection to the cause, and tips for others out there experiencing a similar story.