Local charity encourages families to foster children, young adults as holidays approach

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A local charity organization is working to help children and young adults in the foster care system spend the holiday season in homes and with families of their own.

Executive Director and Co-Founder of City Without Orphans, Whitney Bunker, says there is a large need for foster parents in the Central Valley.

Bunker says this holiday season, young adults between the ages of 17-21 have the highest needs and are often overlooked.

“We really believe that it’s not if you’re called its how,” Bunker says. “Everyone can do something.”

Those interested in helping City Without Orphans and other foster children throughout the holidays can visit the organization’s website to learn more about fundraising campaigns happening now.

City Without Orphans will also be hosting a conference on Jan. 15 on how to care for vulnerable children in the foster care system. Bunker says the conference is for professionals, social workers, parents, and other community members who are interested in the topic.