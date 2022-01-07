Local basketball tournament has teams compete for a charity of their choice

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – A local five-on-five basketball tournament has teams competing for a charity of their choice next month.

The Hoops for Charity event is a six-game tournament that consists of eight different five-on-five teams. The winner of the event will get to donate the prize money to a charity of their choice.

Event organizer Doug McLallin says this is the second year he’ll be hosting the “Hoops for Charity,” basketball tournament.

“I’ve always wanted to donate to charity. I’m actually very very active, I play basketball quite a bit,” McLallin said. “I thought it would be a great idea to organize an event where people can compete for a good cause. That’s ultimately why I created the event.”

McLallin says three more teams are needed for the tournament and those interested in joining the event can contact him through Instagram @doughmclallin or at (559) 289-7879.

Hoops for Charity will take place on Feb. 5 at Cedarwood Elementary School in Clovis.