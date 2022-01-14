International Wedding Festival coming to Downtown Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – On Sunday, the International Wedding Festival will be coming to Downtown Fresno.

For those planning a wedding in 2022, the upcoming event can help engaged couples get a head start preparing for their big day.

Executive Producer of the International Wedding Festival, Kimberly Vaughan, says that the pandemic has shown her, being in the event industry, how important sharing special moments with your loved ones is.

“I think if one thing that COVID has taught us is that family and togetherness is so important and you want everyone to be healthy in those moments,” Vaughan said.

The International Wedding Festival will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Fresno Convention Center on Ventura Street from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Those interested in attending the event can purchase tickets on the International Wedding Festival website here.