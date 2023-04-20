FRESNO, CALIF. (KGPE) — Beautify Fresno is hosting the Annual Great American Clean-up in Fresno this Saturday at over a dozen locations across the city.

The goal is clean up the city for Earth Day. 1700 volunteers will pick up trash for two hours and then head downtown near Chukchansi Park for free food and giveaways from several vendors.

Beautify Fresno Director Mark Standriff joined us on CBS47 Morning Show to talk about the event including how you can sign-up.

You can find the different locations at Beautify Fresno.