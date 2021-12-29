How Mr. Rib plans to spread goodwill on New Year’s Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno’s Mr. Rib has made it a holiday tradition to give back to the community by handing out free plates of food – and another giveaway is set for this Saturday.

His planned Christmas Day distribution effort was postponed due to the weather, but he is set to hand out food on New Year’s Day – when he will also be handing out toys for kids.

Mr. Rib will be set up at the Fresno intersection of Olive and Peach at 1:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Mr. Rib himself Ned Mallory spoke to CBS47’s Karah Rucker about his philanthropic plans. You can watch that interview in the player above

