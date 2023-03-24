FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Foundation for Fresno Unified schools hopes to help students dress for success with this new suit drive.

The drive will start on Saturday and last until the 31st of March. There are several locations where you can drop off suits. For those locations click here.

The foundation is asking for suits and professional clothing students can wear during job interviews, internships, and other professional events.

Wendy McCulley who is with the foundation joined us live on the CBS47 morning show.