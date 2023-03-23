FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Central Valley Fuego FC and the CF Pachuca will go head-to-head at Fresno State on Saturday.
The match is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Fresno State’s Soccer Stadium.
CF Pachuca is the reigning champion of the team’s league for 2022.
On Friday, it will be an international friendly match-up, but the clubs are already expecting a large crowd.
Goalkeeper Mitch North and Midfielder Victor Falck joined CBS47 to talk about the match-up and show us special merchandise made for the match-up.
To purchase tickets click here.