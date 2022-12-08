FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Jr Monsters 14U team is headed to Ontario, Canada, to compete in a tournament featuring youth hockey teams from all over the world.

The “International Silver Stick Finals” is January 12th through 15th–just about 5 weeks away.

That may seem like a long time, but coach Brandon Scott says in doing the math and starting to prepare for the trip, the team of 13 and 14-year-old champions needs about $30,000 to $40,000 to get all the way to Canada to compete.

To help the team, you can visit their GoFundMe page.