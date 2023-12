FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity’s Fresno Alumni Chapter teamed up with the Giving Tree program for the second annual “Shop with a Kappa” event this weekend.

Fraternity members were paired up with kids from underserved families and shopped for Christmas gifts at the Target store in Riverpark.

The program is part of a nationwide campaign the Fraternity carries out in chapters across the US.

