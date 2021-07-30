Fresno City College ‘extreme registration’ offers one-stop-shop for students

Fresno Calif, (KGPE) — Fresno City College is hosting an in-person registration on campus this weekend for students to handle all of their needs on campus at one time.

FCC said The fall 2021 semester will see more in-person classes added to the schedule. Other classes will be online or hybrid, both in-person and online. 

The in-person Extreme Registration will be held on two days: Friday, July 30 from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, July 31 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the FCC Library.

For more information visit Fresno City College.

