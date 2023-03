FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The “Kids Can Sing Choir” will perform at the Paul Shagoian Concert Hall this Friday, March 24th.

“Pirates! The Musical” will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will focus on a crew of pirates that face the challenge of trying to win a competition.

Members of the choir and the stars of the musical joined us on CBS47 to talk about the upcoming show and even sang for us!

You can get tickets here: kidscansing.com/tickets.