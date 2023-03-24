VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – An emotional day in Visalia on Thursday when a local high school baseball team retired the jersey of a fallen firefighter.

The El Diamante Baseball Team in Visalia retired the jersey of fallen Firefighter Patrick Jones, who lost his life in the Porterville library fire.

The team presented Patrick’s parents and siblings with a framed #17 jersey, which was the number Patrick wore when he played for the school. The team also posted a banner with Patrick’s number in the outfield.

Patrick died in 2020 while battling a fire at the Porterville Library. He and Captain Ray Figueroa rushed inside the burning building to make sure everyone got out, ultimately sacrificing their lives.