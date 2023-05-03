FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The hit Broadway musical “Disney’s Aladdin” is coming to the William Saroyan Theatre as part of the 2024 Broadway in Fresno season lineup. Broadway Across America made the announcement Tuesday. Other shows announced include “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Mean Girls” and “Pretty Woman.”

Season Tickets went on sale Wednesday morning for past season ticket holders. The Broadway in Fresno website asks those wanting to purchase tickets for the 2024 season to join a waitlist online. The first show in the lineup “Jesus Christ Superstar” opens January 15th 2024.