Dinuba baseball coach reflects on what it was like to work with World Series champion Dylan Lee

Eyewitness News This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DINUBA, Calif. (KGPE) – The Dinuba High School baseball team gave a shoutout to one of their own, Dylan Lee, after the Atlanta Braves won the World Series on Tuesday evening.

The baseball team supported the former Emperor and Fresno State Bulldog with a tweet in all caps that read, “DYLAN LEE IS A WORLD SERIES CHAMPION!!!!”

Dinuba head baseball coach, Brent Morrelli, was one of the few who were able to work alongside Lee as he progress in his baseball career.

Morrelli described Lee as both a leader and someone who is always looking to give back to programs and communities in the area.

“Just a top-quality person, you can see why he’s had the success that he’s had it’s just because he does things right. He’s always looking to give back to programs and communities,” Morelli said. “Almost every year he comes back and talks to our classes out of just giving back to the community because that’s the type of person he is.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com