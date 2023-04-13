FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — In Selma, there will be a Cowboy’s Honor Ride for Fallen Selma Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Junior.

The event will take place on April 15 at 110 Valley View Avenue in Selma.

Those with horses are asked to arrive at 10 am, you do not need to sign up ahead of time. For those who want to just watch the ride, show up at noon for the procession.

Organizers ask you to bring flags and show community support. The route will go from Mill St from Dockery Ave. It will then head to Lincoln Park to Rose Avenue and back to where it started.

Cowboy’s Honor Ride Organizer Norman Nather joined us live on the CBS47 morning show to share with us more about the organization and why they are coming into town.