“County Fair Cinnamon Rolls” offer handmade desserts to guests at Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Fresno Fair is well underway as guests prepare for day three of fair festivities on Friday. One of the many fan favorites of the event is fair food which includes a range of sweet and salty foods for fairgoers to enjoy.

“County Fair Cinnamon Rolls” has been making cinnamon rolls for over four decades and is loved by many guests each and every year.

Dane Baldwin says the secret to the County Fair Cinnamon Rolls is that they’re made fresh each day.

“Every roll is handmade, all day every day from scratch no matter where we’re at,” said Baldwin.

Guests can enjoy one of the tasty dessert treats for only $7 a piece. Baldwin says one booth is located in the commerce building and another by the entrance to the carnival for those interested in purchasing one this year.

County Fair Cinnamon Rolls will be offering their traditional cinnamon rolls with frosting and various other toppings such as pecans for those who want to step away from tradition.

The Fresno Fair will be open from 10:00 a.m. to midnight on Friday and general admission ranges from $8 to $12 for children and adults.

Guests can visit the Fresno Fair’s website for more information on all of this year’s fair festivities.