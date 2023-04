FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Boots in the Park will be back at Woodward Park this year with a number of headliners.

The event starts at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and runs until 10:00 p.m.

10,000-12,000 residents are expected to turn out for the festivities. The headliner this year is Country Music Star, Cody Johnson.

Steve Thacher joined us on Cbs47 Eyewitness News This Morning to talk about the event.