HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE) – This weekend is the final date for the second exhibit of Retalhos: a Portuguese History of Kings County.

The three-part exhibit is taking place at the Carnegie Museum of Kings County in Hanford. The second part of the exhibit showcases Portuguese culture and festas in the Central Valley. The second exhibit ends on Sunday.

The museum is located at 109 E. Eighth Street in Hanford.

The exhibit is open Friday until Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and tickets are $5 for anyone aged 12 years and older – or a maximum of $10 for the entire family.