CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — This weekend Sept 23 at ClovisFest there will be the 3rd Annual Children’s Business Fair in Old Town Clovis.

The event is all about children launching their own startup businesses and features 100 young entrepreneurs ages 6-17.

Creative and Co. creators joined Mederios Babb and Anthony Bailey to talk about their handmade card business.