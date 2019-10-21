Extremely rare yellow cardinal spotted in Florida backyard

Breaking News
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port St. Lucie woman photographed an extremely rare yellow cardinal outside her Florida home last week.

Tracy Workman said she had an errand to run and only had five minutes to chase the bird down for the pictures, but what she captured was a ‘one in a million’ spotting.

“Following a bird is, of course, not the best way to get pictures of it,” Workman told USA Today. “But, at first, I didn’t believe I actually saw it. I was super excited.” 

Workman nicknamed the cardinal ‘Sunny,’ an appropriate name for a yellow cardinal in Florida.

Only three yellow cardinals are reported seen a year, making the sighting so rare, Auburn University professor Geoffrey Hill told USA Today.

‘Sunny’ has a Facebook fan page now, which you can follow here.

