MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A small plane crash has been reported in Madera County to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, deputies said on Friday.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center says they received a call regarding a small plane crash in the area of Avenue 12 and Road 32 in Madera County on Thursday around 4 p.m., and it was reported that the pilot was out of the plane and uninjured.

Deputies, along with CHP and EMS responded to the area and said they located the site of a plane crash on Avenue 13 near the high-speed rail. They found the pilot conscious and he explained he was flying his experimental plane when the canopy of the plane ripped off due to wind conditions.

While making an emergency landing, the pilot says he was forced to divert from hitting telephone wires, causing the plane to flip, and end up in a ditch. He was able to remove himself from the plane and wait for emergency personnel.

Deputies say the pilot was evaluated and cleared by EMS. The crash investigation has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.