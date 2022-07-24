For the first time since Fresno city council president Nelson Esparza was charged with a felony, one of his colleagues breaking their silence on camera. Fresno city councilman Mike Karbassi joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to offer his thoughts on the Fresno county District Attorney formally chargin Esparza with a felony of attempting to extort the former city attorney Doug Sloan. Karbassi telling Alexan, “It’s like playing political limbo, how low can you go.”