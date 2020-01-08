Exclusive: Fresno teen rescued in Utah by Clovis cross country skier

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Last week, 17-year-old Nicolas Stacy-Alcantara almost died in a mountain near Salt Lake City after he was stranded during a hike.

The Bullard High School student, who traveled to Utah to visit colleges, ubered to Miller Creek Canyon on Thursday around 9 a.m. to hike.

Around five miles in, the weather turned and it started to get dark. Nicolas had to stay the night.

“I am going to die,” said Nicolas. “I knew I was going to get stuck in the snow.”

In his backpack were six PB&J sandwiches and an extra pair of socks.

“My hands were already frozen over from the ice,” said the teen. “So I could not tie my boots. I just slid them on and put extra layers on.”

As the hours ticked by, his mother Jennifer terrified for her son’s safety.

“All that I could think of is that my son is out there in the cold and I don’t know if he is okay,” said Jennifer as she wiped back tears.

Nicolas passed time by having imaginary conversations with his family and friends. He feared if he fell asleep he would never wake up.

“I was praying for my loved ones to just be happy after I was gone,” said Nicolas.

The next morning, he began to move again. Eventually running into two cross country skiers.

“All my prayers were answered and I just yelled please help,” said Nicolas.

Oddly, one of the skiers was from Clovis. Soon a helicopter came to the rescue.

His mother, bursting into tears the moment he stepped off of the helicopter with nothing but frozen socks on his feet.

“When he walked off that chopper I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Jennifer. ” I am just so grateful he is alive.”

Despite the frostbite, doctors do not believe his feet or toes will have to be amputated.

Nicolas hopes for a full recovery and to be able to step on the basketball court again one day soon.

