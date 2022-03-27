The fuel crisis and cyber attacks has become the focus of every state lawmaker in California, but one California state senator representing the Central Valley is not only in line with her democratic colleagues but has evidence California is extremely vulnerable to a crippling cyber attack from Russia. State senator Melissa Hurtado joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss governor Newsom’s new gas rebate plan and why she believes the Valley is the perfect location to create independent energy and gas for the entire state. Fracking is something Newsom is strongly against and has promised not to do. Hurtado is calling on Newsom to have a change of heart, saying it not only saves money at the pump but creates thousands of jobs. Hurtado also reveals how vulnerable California is to a Russian cyber attack and it comes as President Biden sent a letter to Newsom to ramp up cyber security measures amid the conflict in Ukraine.