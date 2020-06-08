Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin to make first court appearance since George Floyd’s death

(KLAS) — The former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd will make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.
Chauvin was arrested last month and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, the Minnesota attorney general announced Chauvin would also face a second-degree murder charge.
The other three officers involved in Floyd’s death — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
All four police officers on scene when Floyd died have been arrested.
The death of Floyd, two weeks ago, has sparked protests around the world.
