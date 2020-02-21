Ex-Firebaugh coach taking Kerman football job

KERMAN, Calif. — After four years at Firebaugh High School, Dejon Kelly has been named the new head football coach at Kerman High School.

Kelly confirmed the news to Sports Central in a text on Thursday night.

The former Fresno State offensive lineman spent time as a football assistant at the likes of Clovis, Central, and Clovis North, before taking over the Firebaugh program before the 2016 season.

In four years coaching the Eagles, Kelly had an overall record of 35-15. His Firebaugh teams won two outright West Sierra League titles, going 5-0 in both 2017 and 2018. He also led the Eagles to back-to-back Division V championship game appearances in 2016 and 2017.

“I could not have asked for a better first head coaching opportunity then what God blessed me with going to Firebaugh,” Kelly shared in a text message to Sports Central. “It was a very hard decision to leave. I have a lot of support, good friends, and great kids (at Firebaugh)!

Kelly has family in Kerman, and has attended his niece and nephew’s Pop Warner games in Kerman for years.

He will be taking over a Kerman program that went 4-7 in 2019 under Stephen Hurt.

“I have wanted this opportunity (Kerman job) for a long time,” texted Kelly. “This was also a family decision, and it really is what was best! I have great friends in Firebaugh that I will miss and kids I already miss! But I am extremely excited for the opportunity God has given me.”