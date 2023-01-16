(KSEE/KGPE) – During the December signing period, the Fresno State football program added quarterback Mikey Keene, who had spent the last two seasons at UCF.

And as it turns out, about a month later, the Knights are adding a standout offensive lineman from the Bulldogs.

That’s because former Fresno State starting center Bula Schmidt announced on twitter he’s committed to UCF.



According to a story on 247sports.com, Bula entered the transfer portal on January 2nd and took an official visit to UCF on January 8th, and decided to join the Knights program after that visit.



Bula, originally from Hawai’i, was a little under-the-radar coming out of O’Dea High School in Seattle, Washington, with Fresno State being his only FBS scholarship offer.

He thrived at Fresno State though, starting 28 games at center for the Bulldogs over the past four seasons, including all 14 this season as a senior, when he was named an All-Mountain West second team offensive lineman for the Mountain West and L.A. Bowl champion Bulldogs.

According to Bula’s twitter account, after entering the portal, he was also offered by Nevada, Eastern Kentucky, Northern Arizona, North Texas, and Florida A&M.