Ex-Bulldog Pittman loses uncle to coronavirus

(KSEE/KGPE) — Former Fresno State running back Michael Pittman shared through an ESPN reporter that his 61-year-old uncle Sherman has passed away from the coronavirus.

Pittman shared the news to ESPN Tampa Bay Bucs reporter Jenna Laine, who then delivered the somber news through her twitter account on Saturday.

Sherman was 61 year’s old and had been in the hospital for three weeks.

In a previous post on March 12, Laine had reported that Sherman was in a coma and in critical condition after contracting the virus.

She said Pittman asked her to share the initial news about his uncle “to increase awareness about the dangers of coronavirus.”

Pittman is the fifth leading rusher in Fresno State football history (1993-1997), and later went on to an 11-year career in the NFL, which included winning a Super Bowl ring with the Bucs in 2003.

Through Laine, Pittman also “wanted to express how much he and his family sincerely appreciate all your prayers. It was his father’s younger brother. Please continue to pray for his family and so many others going through this right now. “