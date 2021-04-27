Ex-Bulldog Luplow hits walkoff homer in Cleveland

Cleveland Indians’ Jordan Luplow gets drenched by Eddie Rosario and his teammates after hitting a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Colome during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KSEE/KGPE) — Former Fresno State outfielder Jordan Luplow had a major league moment to remember on Monday night, when he hit a two-run walkoff homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.

“It definitely feels good when you get to admire it for a little bit,” Luplow said after the game. “Honestly, I was just trying to put the ball in play and give the team a chance to win. The scene with all my teammates at home plate was something that I’ll never forget.”

It was Luplow’s sixth homer of the season in only 17 games played for the former third round pick of the Pirates out of Fresno State in 2014. It was also the Buchanan High alum’s second career MLB walkoff homer, with his other one coming on Sept. 23, 2020 against the White Sox.

Luplow is only hitting .229 on the season, but nine of his 11 hits this season have gone for extra bases (6 HR, 3 doubles), and eight of the 11 have driven in runs.