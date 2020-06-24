Ex-Bulldog Johnson signs with Nets

Phoenix Suns’ Tyler Johnson drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(KSEE/KGPE) — Former Fresno State guard Tyler Johnson has found a new NBA home.

Johnson was waived by the Phoenix Suns in February, but ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday night that Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Johnson, who spent parts of five NBA seasons with Miami, before getting traded to the Suns in 2018, averaged only 5.7 points in 16 minutes per game this season for Phoenix.

He will be thrown into a playoff race with Brooklyn, if the NBA is able to resume its season in the Orlando bubble in late July. The Nets are one of nine Eastern Conference teams who hope to take part in the resumption of the regular season in front of no fans at the Walt Disney Resort. At 30-34, the Nets currently sit in the seventh spot in the East, with the top eight making the playoffs.