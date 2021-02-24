Ex-Bulldog George named NBA All-Star, will play in game despite reservations

Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Former Fresno State star Paul George is having another outstanding year for the Los Angeles Clippers, and he was rewarded for his good play on Tuesday, when he was selected as a reserve for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

This will mark George’s seventh career All-Star appearance (2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013) and his first with the Clippers.

George is averaging career highs in assists (5.5), 3P% (47.1), and FG% (51.1), and is the only player averaging at least 24 points while shooting better than 45 percent from beyond the arc.

After the news was announced, George had one of his best games of the year on Tuesday, scoring 25 points in the first half, and 30 for the game (in only 29 minutes), in the Clippers 135-116 victory over the Wizards. George went 11-of-17 from the field, and 6-of-7 from 3-point land.

The 70th NBA All-Star Game will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, March 7th at 5 p.m. PST on TNT.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still a major concern, there has been pushback from some prominent NBA players about whether the All-Star game should be played.

After Tuesday’s win, George said, “I’m not a fan of it (the All-Star game being played). I don’t think, in the middle of a pandemic, it’s something that needs to be had.”

But despite his reservations, George will play in the game.

“I’ve been selected and I’ll be there, to play for the fans, whatever fans are there,” said George.