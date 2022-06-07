OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno State standout pitcher Hailey Dolcini helped her new team, Texas, punch its ticket to the Women’s College World Series finals with a 6-5 win Monday night over Oklahoma State.

Dolcini entered the elimination game in the third inning with the Longhorns trailing 3-0. She gave up a two-run home run in that inning, but settled down after that, not allowing a Cowgirl baserunner to reach second base over the final four innings.

While Dolcini was keeping the Cowgirls at bay, the Texas offense got a three-run home run from Courtney Day in the fourth inning to get within 5-3, and one inning later, the Longhorns put a couple runners on for Bella Dayton and everybody, including Dayton, would score on a single to right field by Dayton, after a throwing error by the Cowgirls went all the way to the outfield wall.

Dolcini faced the minimum number of Oklahoma State batters over the final three innings, and was in the circle for the final out, when she induced a popup from Kiley Naomi of the Cowgirls.

The Longhorns had to beat the Cowgirls twice on Monday. Dolcini did not pitch in the first game, as the Longhorns shut out the Cowgirls 5-0, behind seven scoreless innings in the circle from Estelle Czech.

Texas has been on a magical ride this postseason, going on the road to win the Seattle Regional over host Washington, and then winning two-of-three in Fayatteville to take the Super Regional at highly-ranked Arkansas.

They are the first unseeded team in the history of the NCAA softball tournament to reach the championship series in Oklahoma City.

Dolcini was a three-year standout for Fresno State from 2019-2021, highlighted by the 2021 campaign in which she was named the Mountain West Pitcher of the Year and led the Bulldogs to an appearance in an NCAA Regional.

Dolcini transferred to Texas after that season, and is now two wins away from capturing a national championship with her new school.

It won’t be easy though, as waiting for Dolcini and the Longhorns in the best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday night, is No. 1 ranked Oklahoma, which is 57-3 this season, although one of their three losses came at the hands of Texas and Dolcini on April 16.

The Sooners and Longhorns have already faced each other in this WCWS, as the Sooners handed Texas and Dolcini a 7-2 loss on Saturday.