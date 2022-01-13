Ex-Bulldog Bernardi returning to coaching ranks at Auburn

(KSEE/KGPE) – A former Bulldog football player and assistant coach is headed back to the college football coaching ranks.



Joe Bernardi confirmed to Sports Central Wednesday he is joining Bryan Harsin’s staff at Auburn as an assistant to the offensive line coach.

“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to be back in college football,” Bernardi shared in a text. “Having a chance to go work for Coach Harsin and his staff at a great place like Auburn is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”



As a player, Bernardi started 32 games on the offensive line for Fresno State from 2007-2010, and was part of four Fresno State teams that played in a bowl games. He was named to the Rimington Award Watch List for the best center in college football twice during his playing career.

After that, he got into coaching, and eventually joined Tim DeRuyter’s staff as the Fresno State tight ends coach in 2016, and then spent three years as the offensive line coach at San Jose State from 2017-2019.

This year, he had been serving as the athletic director and offensive line coach at Immanuel High School in Reedley.