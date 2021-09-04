Ex-Buchanan, Edison stars Wolf, Watson could be in for big years at Fresno City

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno City football team kicks off its season on Saturday against Chabot College in Hayward, and there are a couple of defensive players from the Central Valley – middle linebacker Keenan Wolf and outside linebacker Kwabena Watson – who appear ready to make a big impact for the Rams this season.

Wolf, a team captain who is now in his third year at Fresno City, says he models his game after NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary.

“Anybody that comes your way, they gotta pay you know,” said Wolf, when asked what his mentality is as a middle linebacker. “Mike Singletary was my favorite player because he ran a defense where he had to know everything, and that’s what I like to do. I like to know what everybody on the field’s doing, whether it’s a safety, defensive line, so that everyone’s running and it’s an efficient machine on defense.”

Wolf, a Buchanan High product, was the second-leading tackler for the Rams in 2019, the last time the program had a season.

Meantime, outside linebacker Kwabena Watson has yet to play a down for the Rams, but he says coming back home to the junior college after spending two years in the Pac-12 playing for Arizona, feels like it was the right decision.

“It feels good to be back home, it feels good to be with family,” said Watson, who was rated a three-star prospect by most services and a top 100 player in California, coming out of Edison High School. “It was a struggle with them (my family) going out to Arizona every time, constantly having to make that drive or flight. Now that I’m here, they get to see their son play and everything he does with a front row seat. It’s a big opportunity of openings, it’s one big door that opens up to a hundred more, that’s how I see it.”

The Rams will kickoff in Hayward against Chabot at 2 p.m. Saturday.

You can listen to the game on 940AM KYNO, with the pregame show beginning at 1:45 p.m. Sports Anchor Scott Bemis and former Fresno City tight end Mike Brady will be on the call.



