Evidence of arson in Denver fire; toddler, child and 3 adults dead

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department says five people died in a house fire on Wednesday morning. An arson investigation is underway.

DFD said a toddler, a child and 3 adults died in the fire. Their identities have not yet been released.

3 people jumped from the second story of the home and survived, according to the Denver Fire Department.

According to DFD, firefighters responded to 5312 North Truckee around 2:40 a.m., where they found a heavily involved fire.

Fire investigators, along with Denver police, are working to determine what caused the fire. DPD says homicide investigators are also on scene.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

