Everything you need to know about the Creek Fire: 313,660 acres burned, 49% contained

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Creek Fire burning near Shaver Lake remains at 313,660 acres while containment grew to 49%, according to an update by Cal Fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials say there was a 1,597 acres fire growth reported Saturday. Power companies are conducting infrastructure repairs and assessments for re-energizing portions of the affected communities.

A total of 2,038 fire personnel, consisting of 169 engines, 44 water tenders, 39 hand crews, 14 dozers, 11 helicopters, remain on the fire line. Air tankers are being shared with other fires in the area.

Evacuation Zones

Zone F9G: This zone’s west boundary is roughly a third of a mile east of China Peak

Mountain Resort. The north boundary runs north of Black Butte Mountain. The south

boundary is one mile north of Red mountain.

Zone F10A: South Boundary is Huntington Lake Road and Kaiser Pass road, including the

Kokanee Campground and Eastwood Sno-Park. The west boundary is Potter Creek and

Potter Pass. The north boundary is Kaiser Pass Road at the fork to Sample Meadow. The

east boundary includes all of Kaiser Pass Road and ends at White Bark Vista.

Zone F10B: The south boundary includes both sides of Kaiser Pass Road, north of White

Bark Vista. Also included within the south boundary is Mono Hot springs and Bear Ridge.

The north boundary includes all of Edison Lake and ends south of Devils Bathtub. The

east boundary ends at the Sierra National Forest line.

Zone F11D: This zone contains the predominately wilderness that lays north of

Huntington Lake. The south boundary begins near the end of the developments of

Lakeshore. The west boundary lies just east of Nellie Lake. The north boundary is about

one mile north of Long Lake. The east boundary is at Potter Pass as well as just west of

Potter Creek to the south of this zone.

Zone F12A: This zone contains wilderness land south of Cockscomb and Pincushion

Peak, north of Edison Lake.

Zone F12B: Zone contains Pincushion Peak, Cockscomb, Silver Peak, Graveyard Peak,

and Double Peak East

