FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Committee in Fresno has begun the 38th annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a variety of events that began Friday and run through Monday.

The events through the weekend to celebrate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. include:

Awards Ceremony & Community Reception – Friday, January 14, 2022, 6:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Location: Fresno City Hall, Council Chambers, 2600 Fresno Street Fresno, CA. City of Fresno Facebook Page and on Zoom (ID: 870 4811 5825)

The Award Recipients for this year are Ellie Bluestein (Posthumous) with the Mr. Les Kimber Community Organization Award, Mona Tatum with the MLK Community Service Award, Trustee Valerie Davis with the MLK Education Award, Mayor Jerry Dyer with the MLK Public Service Award.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Program (virtual) – Saturday, January 15, 2022, 9:00 A.M.

View on Clovis Police Department’s Facebook Page. Keynote Speaker is Ms. Terri Kimber-Edwards, a lifelong educator.

M.L.K. Candlelight Peace Vigil (virtual) – Saturday, January 15, 2022, 6:00 P.M.

View on the Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee Facebook Page, on the City of Fresno Facebook page and on Zoom (ID: 870 4811 5825).

M.L.K. Thematic Exploratorium Program, “Relive the Experience of

Dexter Avenue Baptist Church!” (virtual) – Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 3:00 P.M.

View on the Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee Facebook Page, on the City of Fresno Facebook page and on Zoom (ID: 870 4811 5825).

Commemoration Program (virtual) – Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.

View on the Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee Facebook Page, on the City of Fresno Facebook page and on Zoom (ID: 870 4811 5825).

Dr. King Commemoration for Spring 2022 – Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:00 P.M. – 12:50 P.M.

Location: Fresno State University, Peace Garden 5241 N. Maple Avenue Fresno, CA. 93740. For more information contact the M.L.K. Unity Committee at (559) 243-6007.