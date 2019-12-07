Event being advertised on social media causing controversy

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – There’s a controversy over an event promoted for this weekend in Coarsegold.

The event has been advertised on social media, but the person behind the event never got permission from the owner of the Coarsegold Historic Village to hold it there.

The “festival” centers around a character from European folklore that terrorizes bad kids on Christmas.

Boland said, “It’s bizarre, it’s bizarre as it comes.”

She is the owner of the Coarsegold Historic Village and said she was shocked to learn of an event someone else has planned there for tomorrow.

“So it was frightening, it was disgusting to so many people in their face of their beliefs,” Boland said. “This Christmas is a Krampas Christmas, which is a goat and man that punishes children that are bad at Christmastime.. by eating their heart out. Contrary to Santa who is kind and good and would just put you on a bad list.”

Boland sais, those beliefs are not in line with the community.

Mary Thompson is a shop owner in the village. She said, “Christmas is a happy time, it’s a time of peace and love. That’s not peace and love, and there is no reason for that to be anywhere near here. This community is peace and love.”

That is why Coarsegold is putting up their Christmas decorations a day early, ahead of tomorrow’s promoted Krampus event.

The person organizing the event is someone Diane Boland has been in contact with in the past, but she says that now, there is no response.

There’s also another issue that’s upsetting, Boland said, “It’s on Facebook, so my second issue is that if someone can advertise on Facebook that you’re going to do this on your property, I don’t know how that could be possible.”

Thompson said, “For somebody to advertise that they’re going to have an ugly event here is totally wrong”.

KSEE 24 News reached out to the person behind the event and has not heard back.

Boland said she will be at the Historic Village tomorrow to let anyone who shows up for the Krampus Festival that the event is not happening. She is, however, welcoming anyone who wants to come to celebrate the Christmas season at the Historic Village.

